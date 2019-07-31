Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 29.12 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 32.4 while its Quick Ratio is 32.4. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 61.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0%. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.