Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.60 N/A 1.40 91.79

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.53 which is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 32.4 and 32.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.41% and its average target price is $163.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 96.9% respectively. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.