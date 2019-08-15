Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.34 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

51.1 and 51.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.