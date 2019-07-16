Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.57 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 32.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 97%. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.