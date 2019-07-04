Reviewing Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)’s and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)’s results

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.49 N/A -5.63 0.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.04 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9%

Liquidity

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Restoration Robotics Inc. are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Restoration Robotics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares and 39.6% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares. 1.02% are Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% are Restoration Robotics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3% Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Summary

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. beats Restoration Robotics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.