Reviewing Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)’s and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s results

Both Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -5.14 0.00 NovoCure Limited 61 29.73 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and NovoCure Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and NovoCure Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s 0.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. NovoCure Limited on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, NovoCure Limited has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. NovoCure Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and NovoCure Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of NovoCure Limited is $73.75, which is potential -13.90% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and NovoCure Limited are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 74.7% respectively. About 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, NovoCure Limited has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NovoCure Limited.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.