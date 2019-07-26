Reviewing XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)’s and Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW)’s results

This is a contrast between XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Personal Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -26.55 0.00 Matthews International Corporation 38 0.68 N/A 2.14 16.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group Inc. 0.00% -287.2% -108.5% Matthews International Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

XpresSpa Group Inc. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matthews International Corporation on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XpresSpa Group Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Matthews International Corporation is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Matthews International Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XpresSpa Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.7% of XpresSpa Group Inc. shares and 85.9% of Matthews International Corporation shares. 1.9% are XpresSpa Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Matthews International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XpresSpa Group Inc. -3.39% 21.68% -32.93% -16.23% -78% -11.86% Matthews International Corporation -1.5% -6.54% -13.2% -16.73% -29.54% -10.93%

For the past year XpresSpa Group Inc. was more bearish than Matthews International Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Matthews International Corporation beats XpresSpa Group Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products used to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and producers of pharmaceuticals. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.