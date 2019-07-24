Reviewing XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)’s and Its Rivals results

As Personal Services company, XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of XpresSpa Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Personal Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand XpresSpa Group Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has XpresSpa Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group Inc. 0.00% -287.20% -108.50% Industry Average 5.05% 173.46% 8.70%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing XpresSpa Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 100.12M 1.98B 23.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for XpresSpa Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.44

As a group, Personal Services companies have a potential upside of 59.21%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XpresSpa Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XpresSpa Group Inc. -3.39% 21.68% -32.93% -16.23% -78% -11.86% Industry Average 2.28% 8.46% 15.42% 8.62% 21.15% 22.51%

For the past year XpresSpa Group Inc. has -11.86% weaker performance while XpresSpa Group Inc.’s competitors have 22.51% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XpresSpa Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, XpresSpa Group Inc.’s competitors have 1.14 and 0.97 for Current and Quick Ratio. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XpresSpa Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.2 shows that XpresSpa Group Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, XpresSpa Group Inc.’s competitors are 7.90% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

XpresSpa Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

XpresSpa Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors XpresSpa Group Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.