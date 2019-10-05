Reviewing XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XpresSpa Group Inc. has 12.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand XpresSpa Group Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.52% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have XpresSpa Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group Inc. 184,759,068.76% -156.00% -47.10% Industry Average 4.83% 81.26% 6.92%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting XpresSpa Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group Inc. 2.73M 1 0.00 Industry Average 99.23M 2.05B 25.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for XpresSpa Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.33 2.75

The rivals have a potential upside of 103.12%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XpresSpa Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XpresSpa Group Inc. -13.67% -33.87% -47.6% -67.57% -78.23% -61.54% Industry Average 1.81% 5.70% 10.21% 14.25% 20.67% 19.57%

For the past year XpresSpa Group Inc. had bearish trend while XpresSpa Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XpresSpa Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, XpresSpa Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.12 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XpresSpa Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

XpresSpa Group Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, XpresSpa Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.93 which is 7.50% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

XpresSpa Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

XpresSpa Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors XpresSpa Group Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.