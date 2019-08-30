Reviewing XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)’s and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s results

As Personal Services companies, XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group Inc. 2 0.09 N/A -10.61 0.00 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 138 4.85 N/A 2.77 54.98

Table 1 highlights XpresSpa Group Inc. and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XpresSpa Group Inc. and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group Inc. 0.00% -156% -47.1% Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

XpresSpa Group Inc.’s 0.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s 71.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

XpresSpa Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XpresSpa Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for XpresSpa Group Inc. and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s potential downside is -12.41% and its consensus target price is $144.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XpresSpa Group Inc. and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 0% respectively. 1.9% are XpresSpa Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XpresSpa Group Inc. -13.67% -33.87% -47.6% -67.57% -78.23% -61.54% Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. -2.25% -1.12% 17.49% 33.3% 42.28% 36.45%

For the past year XpresSpa Group Inc. has -61.54% weaker performance while Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has 36.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. beats XpresSpa Group Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Dependent Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home care, mildly-ill child care, and adult/elder care services. The Other Educational Advisory Services segment offers tuition reimbursement program management and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,038 child care and early education centers in 42 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, and India. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.