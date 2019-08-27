Reviewing Xperi Corporation (XPER)’s and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 22 2.25 N/A 0.05 444.79 KLA Corporation 120 4.92 N/A 8.18 16.66

In table 1 we can see Xperi Corporation and KLA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KLA Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Xperi Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of KLA Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xperi Corporation and KLA Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20%

Volatility & Risk

Xperi Corporation has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. KLA Corporation’s 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xperi Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival KLA Corporation is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Xperi Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KLA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xperi Corporation and KLA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KLA Corporation 0 3 9 2.75

Meanwhile, KLA Corporation’s average price target is $146.79, while its potential upside is 3.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xperi Corporation and KLA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 92.7% respectively. Xperi Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of KLA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33%

For the past year Xperi Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than KLA Corporation.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats Xperi Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.