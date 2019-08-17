Reviewing Xperi Corporation (XPER)’s and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI)’s results

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 22 2.33 N/A 0.05 444.79 Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.32 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xperi Corporation and Intermolecular Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Xperi Corporation and Intermolecular Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Xperi Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Intermolecular Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xperi Corporation are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Intermolecular Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xperi Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intermolecular Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xperi Corporation and Intermolecular Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 72.2%. About 2.1% of Xperi Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85%

For the past year Xperi Corporation has stronger performance than Intermolecular Inc.

Summary

Xperi Corporation beats Intermolecular Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.