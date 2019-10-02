Reviewing Xperi Corporation (XPER)’s and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s results

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) are two firms in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi Corporation 20 0.50 48.30M 0.05 444.79 Camtek Ltd. 9 1.05 19.74M 0.57 17.11

Table 1 demonstrates Xperi Corporation and Camtek Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Camtek Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Xperi Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Camtek Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xperi Corporation and Camtek Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi Corporation 245,177,664.97% 1.3% 0.7% Camtek Ltd. 212,258,064.52% 21.6% 15.8%

Risk and Volatility

Xperi Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Camtek Ltd.’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Xperi Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Camtek Ltd. are 3.5 and 2.6 respectively. Xperi Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Camtek Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99% of Xperi Corporation shares and 34.4% of Camtek Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Xperi Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 62.7% of Camtek Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1% Camtek Ltd. -0.41% 13.53% -3.25% 39.49% 16.35% 45.05%

For the past year Xperi Corporation has weaker performance than Camtek Ltd.

Summary

Xperi Corporation beats Camtek Ltd. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.