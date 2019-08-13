Reviewing XPEL Inc. (XPEL)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XPEL Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of XPEL Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have XPEL Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPEL Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing XPEL Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio XPEL Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for XPEL Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XPEL Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

The potential upside of the competitors is 51.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XPEL Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XPEL Inc. -12.4% 23.38% 35.82% 18.41% 34.37% 5.96% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year XPEL Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

XPEL Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

XPEL Inc.’s peers beat XPEL Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.