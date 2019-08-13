Reviewing XPEL Inc. (XPEL)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
XPEL Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of XPEL Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have XPEL Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XPEL Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|91.51%
|42.08%
|9.32%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing XPEL Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XPEL Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|215.38M
|235.36M
|16.35
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for XPEL Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XPEL Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.29
|2.25
|2.57
The potential upside of the competitors is 51.89%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XPEL Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|XPEL Inc.
|-12.4%
|23.38%
|35.82%
|18.41%
|34.37%
|5.96%
|Industry Average
|5.39%
|14.55%
|40.20%
|50.39%
|47.24%
|56.42%
For the past year XPEL Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
XPEL Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
XPEL Inc.’s peers beat XPEL Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
