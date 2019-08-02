Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.47 N/A -0.93 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XOMA Corporation and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Risk and Volatility

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for XOMA Corporation and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 52.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.