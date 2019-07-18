Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 12.31 N/A -1.59 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.55 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.23 beta indicates that XOMA Corporation is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Seres Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

XOMA Corporation has an average price target of $26, and a 42.08% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 372.97% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares and 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.