Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.96 N/A -0.93 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered XOMA Corporation and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 28.76% and its consensus price target is $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.