Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 14.92 N/A -0.93 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 9.88 N/A -4.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see XOMA Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows XOMA Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. From a competition point of view, Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for XOMA Corporation and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 15.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.