Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 12.12 N/A -1.59 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.40 N/A -0.87 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.23. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.39 beta which makes it 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

XOMA Corporation’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 44.36%. On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 100.36% and its average target price is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOMA Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 85.7%. About 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was more bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.