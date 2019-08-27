Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Since XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.68 N/A -0.93 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.88 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of XOMA Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Principia Biopharma Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

XOMA Corporation has a 49.77% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 37.93%. The results provided earlier shows that XOMA Corporation appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was more bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.