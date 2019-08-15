Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.23 N/A -0.93 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Novus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 55.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 51.3% respectively. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.