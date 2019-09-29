Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.85 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XOMA Corporation and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,856,828.19% -62.7% -13.5% Novan Inc. 698,981,798.17% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was less bullish than Novan Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.