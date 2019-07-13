Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 11.72 N/A -1.59 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.02 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights XOMA Corporation and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Corporation’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, MannKind Corporation has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MannKind Corporation are 1.1 and 1 respectively. XOMA Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA Corporation and MannKind Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

XOMA Corporation has a 49.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26. Competitively the average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 205.50% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XOMA Corporation and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 30.5%. Insiders held 0.4% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has weaker performance than MannKind Corporation

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.