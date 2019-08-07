Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 10.76 N/A -0.93 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.15 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XOMA Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given XOMA Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 62.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.