Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 14.39 N/A -0.93 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.69 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. XOMA Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOMA Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 8.7%. XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was less bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XOMA Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.