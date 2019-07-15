Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 12.29 N/A -1.59 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

XOMA Corporation has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 42.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 63.8% respectively. About 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.