Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 13.15 N/A -0.93 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XOMA Corporation and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$26 is XOMA Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 47.81%. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 61.11% and its consensus price target is $29. Based on the data delivered earlier, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.