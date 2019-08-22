Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

We are contrasting XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.94 N/A -0.93 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of XOMA Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 46.48% and an $26 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 177.44% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 0% respectively. About 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Axcella Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.