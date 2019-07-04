Reviewing XOMA Corporation (XOMA)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 10.11 N/A -1.59 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 165.85 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

XOMA Corporation has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 73.10% and an $26 average target price. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $61, while its potential upside is 43.19%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of XOMA Corporation shares and 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation beats Acceleron Pharma Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.