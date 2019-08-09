Reviewing Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)’s and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s results

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx Inc. 118 8.61 N/A 3.60 31.72 Sequans Communications S.A. 1 2.65 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xilinx Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx Inc. 0.00% 30.8% 15.3% Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% 0% -59.2%

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sequans Communications S.A. has a 2.78 beta which is 178.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xilinx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sequans Communications S.A. are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Xilinx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sequans Communications S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xilinx Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

Xilinx Inc. has a 22.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $134.5. Sequans Communications S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $1.88 average price target and a 121.31% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Sequans Communications S.A. appears more favorable than Xilinx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xilinx Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 88% and 43.3% respectively. 0.1% are Xilinx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.84% of Sequans Communications S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xilinx Inc. -13.57% -5.73% -2.08% 1.18% 56.67% 34.1% Sequans Communications S.A. 2.59% -4.03% -18.86% -15% -51.23% 14.42%

For the past year Xilinx Inc. has stronger performance than Sequans Communications S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Xilinx Inc. beats Sequans Communications S.A.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.