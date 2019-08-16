Reviewing Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)’s and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx Inc. 118 8.30 N/A 3.60 31.72 Power Integrations Inc. 75 6.36 N/A 1.78 51.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xilinx Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. Power Integrations Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Xilinx Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xilinx Inc. is presently more affordable than Power Integrations Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx Inc. 0.00% 30.8% 15.3% Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Power Integrations Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.2 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xilinx Inc. Its rival Power Integrations Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 4.9 respectively. Xilinx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Power Integrations Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xilinx Inc. and Power Integrations Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Xilinx Inc. has a 26.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $134.5. Meanwhile, Power Integrations Inc.’s consensus price target is $73, while its potential downside is -14.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that Xilinx Inc. looks more robust than Power Integrations Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88% of Xilinx Inc. shares and 99.6% of Power Integrations Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Xilinx Inc. shares. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xilinx Inc. -13.57% -5.73% -2.08% 1.18% 56.67% 34.1% Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34%

For the past year Xilinx Inc. was less bullish than Power Integrations Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Xilinx Inc. beats Power Integrations Inc.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.