Reviewing Xerox Corporation (XRX)’s and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)’s results

Both Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 30 0.85 N/A 2.06 15.52 Leidos Holdings Inc. 66 1.14 N/A 4.41 17.03

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xerox Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc. Leidos Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Xerox Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Xerox Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Leidos Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Xerox Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.73 shows that Xerox Corporation is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Leidos Holdings Inc. has a 1.72 beta which is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Xerox Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 15.13% for Xerox Corporation with average price target of $42. Meanwhile, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $73.5, while its potential downside is -9.71%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than Leidos Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.1% of Xerox Corporation shares and 78.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares. Xerox Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -0.34% -7.38% 6.6% 12.49% 10.77% 61.84% Leidos Holdings Inc. 1.19% 15.53% 20.62% 15.05% 20.47% 42.36%

For the past year Xerox Corporation was more bullish than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Leidos Holdings Inc. beats Xerox Corporation.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.