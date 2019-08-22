Reviewing Xerox Corporation (XRX)’s and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s results

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 32 0.69 N/A 2.06 15.57 Infosys Limited 11 3.88 N/A 0.51 22.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Infosys Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Xerox Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xerox Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xerox Corporation and Infosys Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Xerox Corporation has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Infosys Limited’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Xerox Corporation and Infosys Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Infosys Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Xerox Corporation is $42, with potential upside of 46.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xerox Corporation and Infosys Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 18.7%. About 0.2% of Xerox Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% are Infosys Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45% Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56%

For the past year Xerox Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Infosys Limited.

Summary

Xerox Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Infosys Limited.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.