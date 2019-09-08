Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

We are comparing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 161.21 N/A -3.39 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Xencor Inc. is $40, which is potential 14.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.