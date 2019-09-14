Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 144.14 N/A -3.39 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 111.13% for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.