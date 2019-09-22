Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|141.51
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 115.05% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -10.91% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 34.5%. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
