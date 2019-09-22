Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 141.51 N/A -3.39 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 115.05% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -10.91% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 34.5%. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.