Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 159,166,666.67% -75.9% -52.8% Precision BioSciences Inc. 404,424,778.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 124.26% and an $22 average target price. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 188.66% and its average target price is $23.67. The data provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.