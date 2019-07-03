Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 128.32 N/A -2.92 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 95.24% respectively. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.47% weaker performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.