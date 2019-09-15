Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 144.14 N/A -3.39 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2211.93 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 111.13%. NantKwest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.25 consensus price target and a -7.41% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.