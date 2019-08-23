Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)’s results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 147.87 N/A -3.39 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 46,394 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 13.75%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.