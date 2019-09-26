Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 133.90 N/A -3.39 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 127.27% and an $22 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 6.4%. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.