Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 153.27 N/A -3.39 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.60 N/A -0.36 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 23.4%. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.