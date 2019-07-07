Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 133.71 N/A -2.92 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 4.02%. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.