Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|133.71
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-42.7%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 4.02%. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.33%
|33.69%
|18.6%
|-46.14%
|0%
|-26.47%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
