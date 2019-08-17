Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

This is a contrast between Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 11.6% respectively. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.