Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

We are comparing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 0.00 21.30M -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,656,894.68% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,805,669.98% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25, and a 189.35% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $185, which is potential 130.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.