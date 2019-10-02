Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 196,082,698.59% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,771,233,725.98% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s beta is 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Current Ratio is 17.6. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 178.71% and an $25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 10.9% respectively. About 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.