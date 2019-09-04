Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.23 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.