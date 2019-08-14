Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.80 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 99.88%.

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 84.6% respectively. About 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.