Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Since Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.71 25.81M -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 196,296,296.30% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,392,551.89% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Current Ratio is 17.6. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 182.81% and an $25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $116, which is potential 78.02% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 73.2%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.