Reviewing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

We are contrasting Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.43 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Current Ratio is 17.6. Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 82.8% respectively. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.